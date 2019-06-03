The 8th Annual Easter Seals Dancing with the Stars event took place in Barrie, Ont. recently, raising $77,000 for the cause.

Theresa Kerr, manager of Century 21 B.J. Roth Realty, took part in the competition. She was paired with a professional dancer and did her own fundraising.

“This was such an incredible event to be a part of. I am thrilled to say that I beat my fundraising goal and raised a total of $10,050,” says Kerr. “Although I will not be quitting my job to become a professional dancer, it was great to learn how to dance.”