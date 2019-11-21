By David Fleming

I just can’t quite wrap my head around this one.

Why in the world would somebody list a condo for sale a week before that condo is going to be staged, and photographed?

You take your car in for service to have the winter tires swapped out for the summers, but after only two tires are put on your car, you attempt to drive away. The conclusion isn’t in doubt here – you will not get far with only two tires.

And in the case of this condo, the first impression is impossible to undo; this condo will sell for less money than it would have if the owner and listing agent had merely waited five or six more days to put the property on MLS. Sure, you might suggest that after five or six days, the listing will look great! But who is looking for five to six-day-old listings in this market?

