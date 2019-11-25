Century 21 Excalibur Realty – The Van Grootheest Team recently donated $100,000 to the new Groves Memorial Community Hospital that will open soon in Aboyne, Ont. The hospital, expected to open in 2020, will replace the existing hospital in Fergus.

“Almost all of my children and grandchildren have been born at Groves,” says Eric Van Grootheest. “When my father was sick, my family and I were there almost continuously and the staff were fantastic, caring, accommodating and respectful. I’m proud to contribute to ensure this community gets the healthcare it needs.”

Eric Van Grootheest owns Century 21 Excalibur Realty along with his son Paul. The office opened in 2015 in Fergus and includes six staff members.