Some say a house is just bricks and mortar.
An abode. A place to hang your hat.
But after more than 20 years in the real estate business, I now believe differently. I believe there are energies that inhabit every home. Both good and bad.
I can’t explain it. And I definitely can’t prove it. But I know there are feelings that can’t be explained when you walk into a house. Some may say it’s the layout – so important to the flow of energy – as in the ancient practise of Feng Shui.
But I believe there is more to it.
I remember after one home inspection, I was turning out the lights and getting ready to lock the doors. I couldn’t get out of that house fast enough. It was like there was something malevolent in the feeling of that house. Like something bad had happened there. I can’t explain it. And I know I definitely can’t prove it. But it was a feeling that I felt to my core. In my bones.
There are other homes where I have felt that something terrible has happened too. Abuse. Or neglect. Or violence.
There are homes where I expect to feel something terrible has happened, because it is old or dirty, but I feel nothing. And so, I have to believe that the energies of the people that lived there before were good, loving energies.
I feel the sadness of homes that have been neglected and left to disrepair, perhaps through no fault of the owners. Perhaps their health failed them, or finances.
I feel the sadness of homes that are lost to financial institutions, because people lost their jobs, or weren’t able to pay their mortgages.
I feel the happiness of homes that are loved and cared for so much that they are bursting at the seams. They have happy memories and energies of families, friends and good times.
Sometimes you can tell a book by its cover. Some call it curb appeal.
If the outside of a home is neat, tidy and loved, usually the inside of the home is also loved and you can feel those loving energies.
I believe our feelings can tell a great deal about the story of a house, although nothing can be proven.
And I still believe each house has a soul.
Sharon, I too have had similar experiences in my almost 28 years as a REALTOR. Some were also very warm and good while others were of sadness or disfunction. One warm one was of what was the original farm house where I instantly had a feeling of happiness and love and after asking the executor for some background, it was the birth home of the remaining daughter and the home was moved to the south part of the land and the parents built and sold off the home next to it. The home for all those generations was one of holiday family gatherings. This home boasted comfort. On the oposite side was one that was vacant, as I entered with my client she as she stepped in said “this is a sad house” and reprated that again as we got to the bottom steps of the basement and again as we got to the main floor. I, for some reason had a feeling inside of how the basement was furnished and this “feeling” had my minds eye envisioning a console tv at the foot of the stairs and at the other end, in front of 2 rooms with vinyl accordian doors, 2 armchairs separated by a table yet there were no imprints in the carpet to indicate any furniture locations and no cable outlet or antennae cable on the floor to indicate a spot for a tv. I curiously called the agent to ask about it and it was an estate sale and the owners, quite elderly lived in the basement only going to the main floor to eat. Apparently the husband had a heart attack and the wife went to call 911 and fell and hit her head and the call never completed. About 5 days later the family found both had passed away. The furniture placement I felt was for the most part correct except the table was along a wall with the phone which was where the wife went to call the emergency number. These types of experiences lead me to feel that homes can retain energy.
