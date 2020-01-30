The Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), which launched on Jan. 1, recently announced the results of its first Board of Directors’ election.

The Board of Directors is comprised of 12 association members – four from each of the designated regions of Saskatoon, Regina and Saskatchewan (those members whose brokerages reside outside of Saskatoon and Regina). Five members of the initial board were appointed for one-year terms by the SRA Transition Committee, a group established at the launch of amalgamation discussions in 2018 who have led the process from research to member vote and to the development of the SRA.

Appointees from the transition committee include Lynn Chipley, Estevan and Richelle Rogers, Melfort, representing the Saskatchewan Region; Sheri Willick, Saskatoon; Dave Markus, Regina; and Tim Otitoju, Regina.

Elections were held by region via mail. The successful candidates are Avril Reifferscheid, Watrous and Warren Vandenameele, Langenburg representing the Saskatchewan Region on two-year terms; Jordan Barry and Jeff Steward, Saskatoon on two-year terms; Norm Fisher, Saskatoon on a one-year term; and Lane Boghean and Sara McKinley, Regina, on two-year terms.

“It’s an exciting time in Saskatchewan real estate and I’m thrilled to have such an enthusiastic team of directors to work with,” says Jason Yochim, CEO of SRA. “It’s a big undertaking for any association board, but with a new organization, we’re undergoing major changes in everything from governance policy to organizational structure and everything in between. But it’s also a great opportunity to enhance member services and make a difference in Saskatchewan real estate. I’m confident we have the right directors in place to achieve our goals.”

The SRA was formed by the amalgamation of the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors, Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors and Association of Regina Realtors to form a single provincial Realtor association.