The Property Registry, Manitoba’s exclusive service provider to operate the land and personal property registries, is changing its name to Teranet Manitoba. It has also launched a new website.

The brand shift is an opportunity for Teranet Manitoba to align more closely with its parent company, Teranet Inc., the company says. It has adopted the Teranet icon – a symbol of the company for more than a quarter of a century – and signature green colour to strengthen the visual connection between its Manitoba operations and Teranet’s wider data and registry solutions offerings.

Teranet Manitoba specializes in registry solutions and is privately owned by Teranet Inc. It operates the Manitoba Land Titles Offices and the Personal Property Registry. Oversight of these services is provided by the Office of the Registrar-General of Manitoba.