As Canadian cities begin to strategically reopen after months in quarantine, I believe that now is the time to be communicating with your database in preparation for the resurgence of the real estate market. I believe that the effort you put forth in the next 90 days will determine your success for the rest of 2020. In this video I recommend you focus on two things to help you open up new conversations about real estate.
The next 90 days will determine your success for 2020