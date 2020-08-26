By Jeff Mowatt

My ears perked up when I heard a politician who, during a radio interview, made a statement that included the phrasing, “I don’t profess to be knowledgeable in all areas of… What I DO know is…”

I found myself thinking, Wow – he’s honest and smart. Ironic how admitting up front what you don’t know actually increases your credibility when you make a statement about what you actually believe. The technique itself is easy. The challenge is being secure enough and humble enough to admit we don’t have all the answers.

Today’s chuckle: What the world needs are more geniuses with humility, there are so few of us left. – Oscar Levant, Close the Loop and Gain a Raving Fan

Turning clients into fan

A manager in one of my seminars asked me to share an easy, low-cost tip that would turn their existing customers (their office tower tenants) into raving fans. In response, I walked her and her property management team through these two scenarios. In both cases a tenant calls a property manager about a plumbing issue that has put their washroom out of service.

First case: The property manager books a plumber who then fixes the problem. End of story.

Second case: The property manager books a plumber. Plumber fixes the problem and promptly texts property manager to say the repair is completed. The property manager then phones the tenant, advising her the washrooms are back in service. The tenant emails her coworkers to tell them the washrooms are back up and running.

Consider the difference in customer perception by merely reporting back when something is done. In the first case customers may be waiting all day; not realizing the washrooms are repaired. Second case, when the customer is informed when the work is complete, they’re more likely to think, “Wow, that was fast. These folks are really on top of things!”

Plus, the service provider has made the customer look like a hero to her colleagues. The service providers didn’t work harder or faster. They just reported back promptly. Takes seconds. Costs nothing.

So, how are you and your team members when it comes to closing the customer communication loop?