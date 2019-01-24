Terrence Philps has joined the Victoria office of Devencore, a commercial real estate company with offices across Canada, in the role of vice president and associate broker.

Before making his move to the West Coast, Philps served the same role in Devencore’s downtown Calgary office, where his focus was on corporate advisory services.

With over 22 years of commercial real estate experience and 30 years of management and sales experience, Philps’ career has included brokerage management and compliance, office leasing and sales, industrial leasing, land sales, retail leasing and development.

Rick Pettinger, president in the Victoria office, says, “His expertise and well-established relationships within the industry are a significant asset to our team.”

Prior to joining Devencore, Philps acted as the managing director and broker for the DTZ Calgary office, leading and managing the brokerage team through eight years of growth and varying economic landscapes, the company says.