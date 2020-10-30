Two real estate teams that were formerly with Century 21 In Town Realty in Vancouver have recently returned to the company.

Chantal Vignola and Tyler MacDonald left the brokerage earlier this year because of changes with their team, but quickly returned to the brokerage, the company says.

They are taking over the Coal Harbour office, along the seawall, which they are currently renovating. “We’re making the space work for our team of four and are already looking to build it further as we head into 2021,” says MacDonald.

Team leader Rick Clarke works with clients across British Columbia and specializes in online leads. He hopes to grow his own team and attract other teams to work with him. Ultimately, he would like to expand his team and coach agents across Canada. His daughter Tia decided to go into real estate and work with her father.

“After working with several brands throughout my career, I can easily say you don’t feel like a number at C21. It truly is a family. This is where I want my daughter to grow her own career,” says Clarke.

“I am thrilled to have Rick, Chantal and Tyler back with Century 21 In Town Realty,” says company president Michael LaPrairie. “Sometimes you need to let them go in order for them to see the value they get with the C21 brand. I look forward to helping them continue to grow their businesses in Vancouver and around the province.”