Team Powerhouse Realty of Prince George, B.C. has joined the Aventure Realty Network. Broker/owner Mark McVey and partners Cameron McLeod and Brian Steinhauser operate with a staff of 26 and have established themselves as the largest independent in the market. In addition to a strong residential group, the team also delivers a full suite of commercial services. “This is an important addition to the Aventure group as it expands the referral reach of members into the Cariboo and Northern B.C. regions,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt.