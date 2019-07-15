ADI Development Group’s CEO Tariq Adi and COO Saud Adi have been selected in this year’s Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award for young business leaders. The listing was founded in 1995 by executive search firm Caldwell Partners.

Tariq Adi oversees the Burlington, Ont.-based company’s strategic activities, from negotiating land acquisitions and assemblies to planning approvals, sales and marketing, debt syndication, private equity placement and project close out. The company has grown from a $10 million joint venture to currently over $2.1 billion in development in less than seven years. His daily management activities involve business development, lender and investor liaison and corporate strategy, the company says.

“This recognition is significant and we share this with our incredible team and are thankful for their support. Our mission to deliver world-class service and the highest-quality communities to our customers fuels our passion,” says Tariq Adi in a news release.

As COO, Saud Adi is actively involved in key operations with specialized focus in construction, engineering and operational strategy including establishing an in-house construction team and shortening construction cycles, the company says. He oversees the construction process including building science and design, value engineering, bid procurement, construction logistics, site engineering and general construction management.

“In an industry with high barriers to entry we have succeeded by focusing on our customers and constantly challenging ourselves to deliver better products for them,” says Saud.