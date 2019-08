By Alex Camelio

FSBOs are one of the hardest groups to market to, appeal to, talk to and get listings from. They’re very resistant, because they’ve made up their mind that they don’t need the help of a Realtor to sell their home. They think they’ll get to keep the commission they would have paid. So, when you market to them, you have to do it sort of “on the sly” but without a negative intent.

