The Association of Saskatchewan Realtors (ASR) has named Teressa Mannle, broker at Realty Executives Preferred Choice in Swift Current, as president for the 2019 Board of Directors.

With 14 years of experience in real estate and several years serving as a director on the ASR board, Mannle brings experience, dedication and knowledge to the position, says the association. An active participant in her community, she has supported the local WHL team the Swift Current Broncos, acted as chairperson on the local real estate association for several years, volunteered for the Windscape Festival and has contributed to many worthwhile local charities, it says.

“2019 promises to be a year of change and transition, and I’m looking forward to the many opportunities that lie in front of us,” says Mannle. “Our pursuit of a single Realtor association in Saskatchewan remains the primary focus, but we’re also looking to improve the services we provide, making the ASR more relevant to our members. Now that we’re no longer providing education for the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission, our strategic direction will bring us many new and exciting opportunities.”

Joining Mannle on the ASR Board of Directors are past president Lane Boghean and vice president Noel Geremia, both of Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina. Regional directors Harpreet Christie of Re/Max of Lloydminster, Deb Honch of Coldwell Banker ResCom Realty in Prince Albert and Ashley Turner of Century 21 Fusion in Saskatoon will be joined by Warren Vandenameele of Royal LePage Premier Realty in Langenburg, Lori-Dawn Stevenson of Century 21 Accord Realty in Swift Current and Angelique Haysom of Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina. Representing CREA on the board is Len Wassill of Century 21 Parkland Realty in Melville.

“This may be one of the most significant years in the ASR’s history,” says Mannle. “We’re excited to learn what direction our Realtor members decide to pursue, and what the future holds for organized real estate in Saskatchewan. We’ve got a great team here ready to embrace whatever changes lie ahead.”