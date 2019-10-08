Suzanne Robinson, broker/owner at Century 21 Action Power Team in Ottawa, recently celebrated her 50th year in real estate and her 42nd year with Century 21.

Robinson became a licensed Realtor in 1969 and purchased the Century 21 Action Power Team franchise in 1978.

Born and raised in the Ottawa area, Robinson has sold about 1,000 homes during her career. She has won more that 40 sales awards.

“When people say work shouldn’t feel like work if you love what you do, it is evident that selling real estate is not work for Suzanne, it is her passion,” says Robyn Steel, Robinson’s personal assistant. “Suzanne makes every client feel at home.”

Pasquale Ricciuti, owner and sales rep the brokerage says, “When I first met Suzanne, she was my Realtor. Little did I know that she would later become my wife and business partner. It was Suzanne’s passion for real estate that inspired me to get my license. Four years after getting licensed we joined Century 21 and we have never looked back.”

Stephen George, a sales rep at the brokerage says, “When it comes to Century 21 in Ottawa, everyone knows Suzanne! She has built a business that every Realtor would be fortunate enough to copy, but seldom can. Her passion for her clients is what sets her apart from the day-to-day salesperson. She takes an interest in everyone she comes in contact with and treats them like family. Fifty years in and still winning awards and in high demand, while most have retired and stepped down, she is still one of the top agents in the city year after year.”

“A huge congratulations goes out to Suzanne for 50 years in real estate. We are so proud that 42 years were spent with Century 21 Canada,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada.

“Suzanne has made a lasting impression on the Ottawa real estate market. She is a true testament to how hard work and a passion for people will lead to loyal clients and a successful business.”