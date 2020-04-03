Sutton Group – Quantum Realty in Oakville, Ont. recently presented $1,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The donation included contributions from the Realtors and broker of record Tina Gardin.

According to government figures, approximately three million Canadians (or 8.1 per cent of the population) were living with diagnosed diabetes in 2013 – 2014, representing one in 300 children and youth ages one to 19 years.

Over the years, Sutton Group – Quantum Realty has supported numerous causes including the Oakville Gallery through the Dinner in Gairloch Gardens event.