Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. has found a fun and effective way to support the local community with a new game called Shop Local Bingo. Each time a member of their team visits a business such as a hairdresser, bakery, flower shop, pet store or dry cleaner, the player marks off the corresponding square on their bingo card.

The goal is to fill in as many squares as possible between now and September 10.

Rob Christensen is on the office’s Fun Team and helped to organize Shop Local Bingo. Speaking to his colleagues in a new video about the event, he says, “When you’re out there this summer, choose some of those ‘mom and pop’ businesses like shops and restaurants that are independently owned because they are just like us. They are independent business owners trying to make a go of it in the tough economy that we have right now.”

Each bingo card that is filled in and submitted will receive a $10 Tim Horton’s gift card, plus they will be entered into a draw to win one of three BestBuy gift cards. The top prize is $500, the second is $250 and the third is $150.

A surprise bonus gift will be awarded for the most creative entry. Christensen has some tips on how to do that: “Instead of just checking the box, do something fun. Take a picture while you’re there or shoot a video and post it onto our Sutton Premier team page, on your Facebook or Instagram sites.”