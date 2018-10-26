Sutton – Premier Realty along with TD Canada Trust hosted the 11th annual Real Estate Softball Tournament recently in South Surrey, B.C. Fourteen offices participated, making this year’s tournament the most popular so far. The players kept smiling through sliders, sunshine and rain and raised $370 for the Surrey Christmas Bureau. Working with this charity, Sutton – Premier has delivered $35,000 worth of food and gifts to local families during the past decade.

“Congratulations to all the players who came out for a memorable day,” says broker Larry Anderson. “Homelife Benchmark Cloverdale was the winner in the A Division and Re/Max Treeland took top spot in the B Division.”

Also playing in the friendly competition: Sutton Group – Westcoast (White Rock), Fifth Avenue Marketing, Sutton Premier, Royal LePage Wolstencroft, MacDonald Realty, Royal LePage West, Re/Max Colonial, Re/Max Sabre, Re/Max Blueprint, HomeLife Glenayre, Re/Max Aldercentre and eXp Realty.

The event also featured a table of 55 door prizes and Neru Johal, a Realtor with Sutton – Premier, sold “lottery hat” tickets. The brokerage is planning to sponsor at least 10 families in need this holiday season and has raised $3,500 toward this goal through multiple fundraisers since January.

It is also challenging other real estate offices to donate soccer, basketball and other sports balls to the bureau.