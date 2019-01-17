The team at Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. recently delivered food and gifts to Ronald McDonald House at the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“As an office we were able to donate 500 diapers, 30 onesies, 40 toys, Tim Hortons gift cards and toiletries. (We) filled up the kitchen with dry food goods,” says broker Larry Anderson. “In total, we delivered about $1,800 worth of items purchased thanks to the efforts of our entire office at multiple fundraisers this year.”

Anderson says he hopes to make this contribution an annual event. “Now that we know about the program and it is near and dear to our hearts, we will be helping Ronald McDonald House all year round by trying to keep their kitchen full and whatever else they may need.”