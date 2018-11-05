An enthusiastic team of 15 Realtors and staff from Sutton Group – West Coast Realty (Victoria) rode the Big Bike this summer and helped raise more than $42,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Jenny Lu organized her team’s participation.

“It was a beautiful day and we were really happy to see there was a better office turnout compared to last year,” says Lu.

They were among 70,000 riders from 200 communities across Canada who raised millions of dollars for research into blood clot and heart attack prevention, gender-specific stroke treatments and more.