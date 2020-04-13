Sutton Group Showplace Realty in Chilliwack, B.C. participated in its fourth Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on March 2 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley.

The theme this year was 50 Years of Canucks. Eight Chilliwack businesses bowled and together they raised $7,000 through entry fees and donations. It was a playful event with wacky outfits and “crazy bowl” rules that had players lobbing bowling balls through teammates’ legs, while holding hands, with their eyes closed and more.

“The highlight was the ‘crazy bowl’ round because we had to work together,” says Amber Siemens, office administrator. “Some of us even got strikes doing those crazy stunts. It just made us all laugh so hard. It was a lot of fun.”

The Sutton Stars team included Kim Parley, Tibor Bogdan, Billie-Jo Thiessen, Crystal De Jager, Amber Siemens and Shane Chisholm.