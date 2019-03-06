A huge collection of toys began to fill the front window of Sutton Group – Realty Systems in Toronto in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As an official drop-off location for the 52nd Annual CP24 Chum Christmas Wish Campaign, the Sutton office gathered donations from clients, Realtors, staff and the general public. By the time the charity’s truck arrived, there were countless gifts destined for children of low-income, Toronto-area families along with financial contributions that will provide year-round social services.

“We love our community, and no child should miss out on the magic of the holiday season,” says Maryann Semen, broker of record.

Staff decorated a large donation box to place next to the Christmas tree in the front window, then the team promoted the toy drive in person and through social media. “We held our campaign open until the last minute to accept toy donations for children of all ages,” says Semen.