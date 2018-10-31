HOPE (Helping Other People Everywhere) is a non-profit organization launched 36 years ago by Fred Logan and his friends. They were inspired by Terry Fox to make a positive difference and chose to focus on helping neighbours in need. Their annual HOPE Volleyball Festival has grown into one of the world’s largest one-day tournaments. Sutton Group – Premier Realty in Ottawa contributed a $905 entry fee for their team of 10 players.

Office administrator Anik Lamothe says, “Our team played in the corporate division, networking with other local businesses. We enjoyed every minute of the event knowing that our participation contributed to many local charities, including the Children’s Aid Foundation, Special Olympics Ontario and the Ottawa Mission.”

Since its inception, HOPE has donated more than $3.5 million to 110 charities in the Ottawa area.