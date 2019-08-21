Sutton Group – Ottawa Realty recently entered a team in HOPE (Helping Other People Everywhere) Volleyball SummerFest, one of the world’s largest volleyball tournaments. Proceeds of all entry fees, individual donations and player pledges benefit Habitat for Humanity, Shelter Movers of Ottawa, Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre and the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa.

“We feel that it’s important to support this project because we strongly believe in giving back to our community,” says Lisa Hughes, executive assistant at Sutton Group – Ottawa Realty. “The players enjoyed every minute of it.”

The team was in the corporate division, which has an entry fee of $905. “We enjoyed working as a team and meeting like-minded individuals from our community, who were also there to support a great cause,” says Hughes.

Hundreds of participants and spectators filled Mooney’s Bay Beach to enjoy the sunshine, beaches, sand courts, food trucks and live entertainment by Hollerado, the Beaches and Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine.

The Sutton players participated in five matches and enjoyed a team lunch followed by a concert series. Since its inception, HOPE has donated more than $3.5 million to 110 charities in the Ottawa area.