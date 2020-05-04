With the goal of helping the hungry, hurting and homeless, six representatives of Sutton Group – Muskoka Realty of Huntsville, Ont., including broker Sharon Busse, walked in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. Through personal donations and a Facebook campaign, they raised awareness of the issues and $1,185 for the Table Soup Kitchen. This local, non-profit, non-denominational, Christian organization operates a soup kitchen, food bank and men’s shelter.

“The Table Soup Kitchen is committed to lovingly serving people who are in need in the Muskoka area,” says Busse. “All of the funds raised in the Huntsville event will stay in our community. Sutton Group – Muskoka Realty was proud to help raise over $1,100.”

Considering that the event took place in mid-February – a time of year when Canadians can expect wild winter weather – they were fortunate, Busse says. “The sidewalks were a bit icy, but it really wasn’t the coldest night. We had a lot of fun for a great cause and we have already marked our calendars for next year.”