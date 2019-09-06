From left: Rhonda Grant, Sue Meech and Brandon Grant
Rhonda and Brandon Grant of Sutton Group – Masters Realty raised $8,755 at their 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament for Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre. Over the past six years, this tournament has raised a grand total of $38,831. Proceeds of this summer’s event will help to fund the construction of an aviary for injured birds.

Rhonda and her son Brandon were first inspired to organize a fundraiser for the SPWC when they learned about the founder’s personal mission. In 1994, Sue Meech took it upon herself to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wild mammals, birds and reptiles/amphibians. She is licensed provincially by the Ministry of Natural Resources and federally by Canadian Wildlife Services to provide care and shelter for animal wildlife.

Rhonda and Brandon Grant present the cheque to Sue Meech of the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre.

