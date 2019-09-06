Rhonda and Brandon Grant of Sutton Group – Masters Realty raised $8,755 at their 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament for Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre. Over the past six years, this tournament has raised a grand total of $38,831. Proceeds of this summer’s event will help to fund the construction of an aviary for injured birds.

Rhonda and her son Brandon were first inspired to organize a fundraiser for the SPWC when they learned about the founder’s personal mission. In 1994, Sue Meech took it upon herself to rehabilitate injured and orphaned wild mammals, birds and reptiles/amphibians. She is licensed provincially by the Ministry of Natural Resources and federally by Canadian Wildlife Services to provide care and shelter for animal wildlife.