With the help of the 5th Annual Sutton Group – Lethbridge Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament, a couple with two young children will have the opportunity to build a new future. This year’s tournament raised over $18,000 and since 2014, associate broker/co-owner Trish Lyons, broker/co-owner Audrey King and their staff and Realtors have raised $92,000 for the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

“This tournament is a natural fit for Sutton Group – Lethbridge,” says Lyons. “It is a great way to raise money for a charity whose focus is building decent, affordable housing for low-income, working families.”

She adds: “We get such great support from our community and from our tournament committee, who manage fundraising, recruiting golfers and collecting prizes from local businesses.”

Habitat for Humanity Lethbridge has built five new homes for low-income families and renovated one other property since 2011.