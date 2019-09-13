Recently Sutton Group – Lethbridge held a barbecue outside its office during Lethbridge’s annual Whoop Up Days Parade. Sales associates, staff and their families helped to organize the barbecue and prepare and sell the sizzling hot meals. They raised more than $700 to support the Logan Boulet Endowment Fund, which was established by Logan’s family following his tragic death in 2018. He and 15 others lost their lives in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“All funds raised were originally going to be donated to the Logan Boulet KidSport Fund, a local KidSport chapter established with the help of Logan’s parents, Tobi and Bernie Boulet, so all kids can play, and to honour Logan’s memory,” says Trish Lyons, co-owner/associate broker at Sutton Group – Lethbridge. The Boulets were the parade marshals and came to the barbecue.

“Tobi mentioned that the Logan Boulet KidSport Fund has now raised well over $100,000. He suggested that we consider donating to the Logan Boulet Endowment Fund, which supports multiple causes that were important to Logan, such as organ donation, youth participation in sport and the Special Olympics,” says Lyons. “We feel that this was a great suggestion by Logan’s father, so that is now where the funds will be donated.”