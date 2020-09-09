Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty in Vernon, B.C. runs a sponsorship program for people who are trying to better themselves and society. The brokerage’s Realtors regularly donate to the sponsorship fund and an award is made quarterly. It welcomes nominations of people from the community.

The most recent recipient was “The Bubble Man”, Geoff Akins.

“Geoff tours North America with his inspirational show using bubbles,” says Tara Sopel, the office manager at Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty. “He starts out basic but progresses into more difficult bubble shapes to show his audience that when he puts his mind to it and with a little patience and persistence, he can make a square bubble! (Yes a square bubble!) The moral of his show is: don’t give up and keep trying!”

During COVID-19, Akins has had to adapt his live show for virtual audiences, but his message remains the same: with determination, a person can accomplish what is seemingly impossible.

Recently he visited the brokerage to collect his sponsorship cheque for $375. As a thank you, he treated the realty team to a spontaneous bubble show. Atkins plans to use the funds to host more virtual shows, which he began experimenting with out of necessity when the pandemic began in March.

Sopel says The Bubble Man sets up his screen so that he can see his viewers and see if someone in the audience has questions or comments – just as if he were in front of a live audience. View the magic here.

“With everything going on, it is great to see that there are people out there trying to help keep the morale of others up!” says Sopel. “We wish Geoff much success in his bubble shows!”