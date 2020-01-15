During this year’s Warm & Fuzzy Shelter Collection organized by Sutton Group – Lakefront Realty in Vernon, B.C. the public opened their hearts to make cold winter months a bit warmer for those in need. Days in advance of the Nov. 5 event, donations began to fill the office – enough to stuff 40 large bags. On the day of the drive-through, the realty team was on hand to accept even more coats, blankets, gloves, hats and other winter gear. By the time the collection ended, donations were piled two layers deep in their cube van.

“It is rewarding to know that someone who may have been concerned with the winter months ahead can now rest easy knowing they have clothing and boots to keep them warm,” says broker Tamara Cinnamon.

The donations were taken to Howard House, a transitional housing project operated by the John Howard Society of B.C. The facility is a lifeline for people experiencing homelessness and offers support to foster the skills and education needed to thrive. A women’s emergency shelter and other charities also receive some of the donations.