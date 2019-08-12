Sutton Group – Canwest joined in the spirit of the Calgary Stampede again this summer with a Stampede barbecue. Children lined up to pet mini horses, have their faces painted, play games, jump in a bouncy house and enjoy hotdogs fresh off the grill. Nearly 2,500 people enjoyed Lake Bonavista Promenade’s Stampede BBQ Shindig, which has become a favourite way to open the rodeo for locals as well as many volunteers from Sutton Group – Canwest.

The brokerage has taken part in the event for past 12 years. Seventeen volunteers from both Sutton Group – Canwest offices set up for the day, then cooked and served lunch.

The annual event is hosted in conjunction with all the vendors and merchants at the Lake Bonavista Promenade. This year, Sutton sponsored the mini horses and provided balloons.