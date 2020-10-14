Bruce Murray and his Sutton City Realty brokerage have joined iPro Realty at its Danforth Avenue location in Toronto.

“We are thrilled to have this incredible and dedicated team of Realtors become a part of the iPro family. This merger elevates iPro Realty’s Danforth office by significantly increasing our market share in Toronto’s east end,” says iPro Realty Toronto managing partner Philip Kocev.

“2020 has been a significant growth year for iPro Realty, particularly in Toronto. Our newly announced, state-of-the art flagship office in Don Mills, next to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, is now open and quickly attracting agents from across the city,” says iPro Realty co-founder and CEO Rui Alves. “The new Don Mills location combined with the Sutton City merger at our Danforth location along with our Junction office significantly enhances iPro’s Toronto’s presence,”

The company says it is the third-largest brokerage in Ontario, with almost 2,000 salespeople and 14 locations. It’s also the GTA’s sixth most productive brokerage based on market share. It says despite its growth, iPro Realty has “stayed true to its roots in being a boutique brokerage that focuses on personalized full-service agent support while still offering a lower fee structure.”

In a news release, the company says with many new independent brokerages focusing primarily on low fees and offering virtual services only, and “traditional brokerages slow to embrace changes in the marketplace, iPro Realty is combining tools and technologies with functional modern local offices where agents can meet clients, while also offering full virtual support and services.”

“After operating for over 25 years as a member of a large national franchise, it was a difficult decision to switch brands, but the culture, services and support offered by iPro is a great match for our team,” says Murray. “Access to more locations, more technologies and the ability to work at significantly lower costs made iPro the obvious choice for our agents.

“We cannot begin this new chapter without thanking our loyal clients from Riverdale and the GTA who have trusted us with their business over the past 25+ years. It has been a privilege and we look forward to continuing to work with you from our new environment,” says Murray.