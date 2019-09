By Alex Camelio

I’ve had two hard drives fail in my computer in the last month. Luckily, one of the courses I wrote covers the best practices for making sure you never lose your data, so I was back up and running in no time. Today I’ll teach you how to correctly back up your files and get yourself running again overnight – if you should have the misfortune of a computer dying. (It’s bound to happen at some point – best to be prepared!)

Watch the video or read the article.