Dan Corsie of Valley Pacific Realty in Surrey, B.C. recently received the 2019 John Armeneau Professional of the Year award for his contributions to real estate in the Fraser Valley. The award is the highest honour the Fraser Valley Real Estate board (FVREB) bestows, recognizing outstanding leadership and conduct professionally and within the community.

“Knowing Dan personally, I can attest to his exceptional character and the qualities that make him so worthy of this award,” says past president John Barbisan. “He gives back to his community, profession, to those less fortunate, and has the respect of our members. I can think of no one better to be recognized as our 2019 Professional of the Year.”

Corsie is the 34th Fraser Valley member to receive the award, which was renamed in 1996 in honour of John Armeneau, a North Delta Realtor who for over two decades was a role model and mentor to other Fraser Valley Realtors.