Nissa Clarkson, a sales rep with Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. moved to Canada from the Philippines decades ago, but she never forgot her home. For more than 20 years, Clarkson and her husband Bob have returned each winter bringing toys and clothes. Nearly 400 children visit their resort at Christmas to receive gifts from Bob, who dresses as Santa Claus. Every few years, with help from military doctors and dentists, they also host a medical-dental mission providing free treatments, medication and meals for nearly 1,000 people.

“This year we will be giving toys and used clothing as well as feeding the children and I will treat them with a Christmas movie about Santa Claus,” says Clarkson. “We already sent 11 boxes through Manila Cargo.”

During the year she sets aside a portion of each realty commission to finance this cause and pay for shipping, which ranges from $800 to $2,000, depending on the quantity.

“We love to do the medical-dental, but not sure yet if we can afford to do it because it will cost us around $2,000 to $2,500 for the medicine and feeding the doctors and dentists as well as the patients. Just a dental mission would cost around $1,500,” she says.

Among their long-time supporters are their friends Lorne and Barb Kotzer; Nasser Hozar, from Re/Max 2000 Realty; Sutton – Premier Realty team members Manny Sraw, Teresa Chang and Dee Soriano, who promoted the project and donated money, clothes and/or shoes; and mortgage broker Aneesa Karamally, who donated money for shipping costs.

The couple will travel to the Philippines on Nov. 25. To donate, email Clarkson or call 604-581-8400.