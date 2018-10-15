Nischal Ram, a sales rep at Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C. helped provide families in need in the Lower Mainland with a full, delicious turkey dinner. Ram, along with friends, clients and office colleagues, delivered 85 baskets to feed a total of 515 people.

“We have had lots of positive responses from the families,” says Ram. “Most of them are shocked by the generosity, others have tears of joy and we often see the kids going through the baskets right away checking out all the goodies.

“Our family enjoys this project because it is our way of giving back to the community. We are immigrants from Fiji and we came here in 2000 with almost no money. Lots of people went out of their way to help us out when we arrived. This amazing country provided us with tons of opportunities that we tapped into to be successful and our family is extremely grateful for that.”

Ram is also grateful for the 21 volunteers who assisted the Surrey Basket Brigade.

This is the third year that Ram has delivered turkeys at Thanksgiving. Next year he is hoping to deliver 100 turkey dinner baskets.