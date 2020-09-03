If you are a fan of the TV series Suits, when it’s safe you may want to pay a visit to the Coldwell Banker RMR headquarters in Whitby, Ont. After the show wrapped its final season, a couple of auctions were held to sell off props and other material from the hit series.

Ralph Roberto and Joe Bolahood from Coldwell Banker RMR attended the auctions and came away with a several interesting artifacts, including Lewis Litt’s shoes. They also purchased set décor items including a boat propeller, a leather briefcase, glass doors from the office set, more than 3,000 square feet of carpet floor tiles, a silver oak board room table, Harvey Spector’s vest and numerous other building materials that have since been used in the new Whitby headquarters.