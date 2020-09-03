Pictured is the Coldwell Banker RMR Commercial team (“Our suits,” says sales rep Shawn Lackie) at the boardroom table used in the Suits TV series. From left: Graham Healer, Armani Bhatti, Tracy Hammer and Michael Goulbourne.
If you are a fan of the TV series Suits, when it’s safe you may want to pay a visit to the Coldwell Banker RMR headquarters in Whitby, Ont. After the show wrapped its final season, a couple of auctions were held to sell off props and other material from the hit series.

Glass doors from the Suits set, now being used in the Whitby office of Coldwell Banker RMR.
Ralph Roberto and Joe Bolahood from Coldwell Banker RMR attended the auctions and came away with a several interesting artifacts, including Lewis Litt’s shoes. They also purchased set décor items including a boat propeller, a leather briefcase, glass doors from the office set, more than 3,000 square feet of carpet floor tiles, a silver oak board room table, Harvey Spector’s vest and numerous other building materials that have since been used in the new Whitby headquarters.

