Stone Point Capital LLC, based in Greenwich, CT is now the lead investor in Lone Wolf Technologies of Cambridge, Ont. It takes over from Vista Equity Partners, which first invested in the company in 2015 with Lone Wolf founder Lorne Wallace. Terms of the transaction will not be revealed, the company says.

Lone Wolf is a leader in residential real estate software, serving more than 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S.

“The real estate industry is undergoing digital transformation as legacy manual processes and disparate systems transition to fully connected digital experiences,” says Lone Wolf in a news release. “These trends are further spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, with real estate professionals requiring digital tools to provide first-class experiences for buyers and sellers.”

Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf, says, “Stone Point’s investment aligns with our vision to create a truly connected, fully digital real estate experience. We are thankful for the partnership and leadership of Vista Equity Partners over the last five years and we remain committed to serving the real estate industry going forward.”

During the past five years, Lone Wolf says it has significantly expanded its product portfolio beyond its flagship back office solution to encompass forms and transaction management through CREA WEBForms. The company has also incorporated new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning with the launch of Lone Wolf Insights . The company says its most recent offering, Lone Wolf Marketplace, brings together more than 30 partners to provide an all-in-one platform for agents and brokers.

Lone Wolf serves more than 8,000 brokerages and hundreds of MLSs and associations across North America.