Steve Thompson has joined Re/Max Penticton Realty. He began his real estate career in 1991, and teamed up with his mother, Ann Thompson to build a successful real estate practice.

His website calls Team Thompson “the original mother and son real estate team.”

Ann Thompson retired in 2014. Steve continues to serve the Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Summerland communities. He specializes in condominiums.