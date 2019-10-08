Real Estate Institute of Canada national president Ken Loeppky says, “After a rigorous search process, the REIC National Board is pleased to have selected the strongest individual to lead the institute.”

It’s Stephen Ashworth, who “brings a breadth of experience in education, association leadership, professional designation management and marketing” to the position, says Loeppky. “This makes him uniquely qualified to lead REIC successfully into the future.”

REIC and an executive search firm spent five months finding the new CEO.

Loeppky holds a master’s degree in education and has led such organizations as Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, International Institute of Business Analysis and Junior Achievement Canada, strengthening education and reach for these organizations, says REIC. He also served in management roles with the Halton District Catholic School Board.

The REIC National Board thanked Sandra De Medeiros, who served as interim executive director and CEO.

REIC is a not-for-profit membership organization dedicated to advancing education and professionalism in the real estate industry. It has been educating and certifying specialists since 1955.