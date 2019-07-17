Stephanie Phillips, a sales rep with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in Nanaimo, B.C. recently volunteered at the 10th annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. Organizers were originally aiming to raise $18,000 but the event netted $30,000 with more donations continuing to arrive.

Phillips says she volunteered to help because Crohn’s and colitis affect many people in her life. In addition to her friend Alliya, the diseases also impact three of Stephanie’s relatives. This event will fund research into these mysterious conditions.

“Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are diseases that inflame the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and disrupt the body’s ability to digest food, absorb nutrition and eliminate waste in a healthy manner,” says Phillips. “To date, there is no known cure. Crohn’s and colitis can be diagnosed at any age, but people are more frequently diagnosed before the age of 30. Males and females are equally affected.”