Stager Nina Doiron is hosting a new podcast called All About Real Estate Marketing.

“Podcasts are a great way to pass the time when you’re driving from appointment to appointment. Drive and learn at the same time,” says Doiron. “With market conditions ever changing and fierce competition lurking in every corner, you need to make sure that every property you list has the most effective marketing strategy to attract the right buyers so that it can sell fast and sell for more.”

Doiron is a marketing professional and an award-winning home stager and designer. She is president and lead designer of Istagenorganize.com.

“The objective of this podcast is to share with real estate professionals the best available marketing strategies and tactics to set your property apart from competitors and ultimately grow your real estate business,” she says.

Guests on the podcast will share tips and advice, she says.