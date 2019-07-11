St. John’s, Nfld. Realtor Olga Pippy recently wrote a book for consumers who are planning to buy or sell real estate.

Real Estate Tips and Strategies appeared on Amazon.ca’s best seller list in May.

Pippy has been working in the real estate industry for almost 20 years, and says she wanted to share her experience and expertise with others. She says the book includes her “best strategies for understanding the ever-evolving real estate landscape.”

Some of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to The School Lunch Association, a registered charity with a mission to operate a non-stigmatizing program that provides a hot, nutritious lunch for school children, regardless of a family’s financial situation. The program serves more than 5,800 meals each day in 34 schools across Newfoundland.

Real Estate Tips and Strategies is available at Chapters and Coles locations or on Amazon.