Recently home insurance provider Square One asked children to draw their visions for their dream home of the future.

The company asked children ages 13 and younger across Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia to draw a picture of their future dream home. An internal panel decided on the top 10 from the submissions. A public vote determined the top three winners of RESP contributions.

“There were a lot of interesting drawings and many of them have eco-friendly and sustainable features like solar panels, home gardens, green roofs and power generation systems powered by water,” says Daniel Mirkovic, CEO of Square One. “Children are well aware of climate change impacts.

“Many of the dream future home drawings contained water features on the property, like a pool, waterfall, moats and fountains,” says Mirkovic.

There were more humble depictions of future dream homes than mansions.

The company says that a major challenge in larger cities is the rising cost of real estate and the lack of space to build more buildings, and that children in and around those cities are aware of this issue. A common solution that many of them presented in their drawings was to build homes in the trees.

Here are some of the submissions:

This three-storey whale house by Leo and Louie, 12, of Vancouver, was specially constructed to move across the oceans and around the world. The exterior resembles a whale shark, beluga and blue whale. The interior features furniture from the beach, seaweed ladders, a waterslide, a crab TV and a shooting star bed. And, it features a one-button food delivery system and heliport!

This colourful dream home by Souradrita, 12, of Mississauga, Ont. features a top-of-the-line security system including shatter-proof glass and fingerprint scanners. Once inside, you can enjoy two swimming pools, a hot tub and a waterslide, perfect for entertaining friends and family. It even comes with extra room for your pets.

Alameen, 12, of Mississauga submitted this dream home. The most unique feature of this solar powered home is the glass dome. Not only does it allow natural light to pass through, it features an artificial grass floor so you can feel like you’re always outside. Want to enjoy outside even more? There’s plenty of room in the fenced-off backyard for extra activities with friends and family.