When you asked for an easier and more accurate way to share your listings in more places, we delivered.

When you expressed the need to access your listing stats on the go, we delivered.

Our very purpose at the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is to support our REALTOR® members. So, when we heard you needed more from WEBForms®, we delivered CREA WEBForms® 2019.

No longer a simple forms repository or one aspect of your overall process, the new CREA WEBForms® 2019 is a fully integrated and complete transaction and document management system. That means you can take care of everything within the tool and no longer have to rely on workarounds like saving documents to Dropbox or sharing links to forms via email or social platforms.

We didn’t sell WEBForms® and we didn’t build CREA WEBForms® 2019 from scratch. We wanted to deliver a best-in-class, modern and reliable product. So, we did the same thing Canadians do when choosing a REALTOR® to buy or sell property: we turned to the professionals. We partnered with Lone Wolf Technologies and white labelled their TransactionDesk® system, a proven and mature product already used by more than 500,000 real estate professionals in Canada and the U.S.

Through this partnership, we’ve maintained all third-party integrations with products like Docusign®, Nexone, eZmax and SecureShare, as well as all connections with board and association MLS® Systems. Not only that, as market leaders, working with Lone Wolf Technologies means we’ll be able to launch new tools and functionality faster and have access to an added and targeted pool of understanding, feedback and analysis to help push forward enhancements to the product.

We experienced performance issues with the legacy version of WEBForms® and shared your panic and frustration when it went offline. We know your time is valuable and when it comes to real estate transactions, every second matters and the last thing you need to worry about is the reliability of the tools you’re using. If this were 10 years ago, you wouldn’t start paperwork with a client with one pen on hand–you’d always carry a spare. The new system offers that reliability. It offers stability. It offers efficiency. It’s easier and quicker to find forms, clauses and templates and features unlimited storage.

But we get it. It’s new and that means change. We just finished talking about understanding how valuable your time is – why should we expect you to take the time to make the switch? Like with learning anything new, switching to CREA WEBForms® 2019 might mean an adjustment to your current process but because the tool is faster and more comprehensive, it’s ultimately designed to save you time. We want you to focus on the bigger picture with us.

We thank the boards, associations and brokerages who have already taken the time to invest in training and have helped make the transition easier for their members and agents. From what we’ve seen in the training sessions and webinars we’ve hosted across the country, getting the hang of CREA WEBForms® 2019 should take about an hour. Of course, that all depends on your current process and level of comfort but that’s it. One hour to join more than 42,590 others who have created a transaction using the new platform.

To make the adjustment as easy as possible, we’ve developed a series of in-depth training materials and opportunities to help facilitate the switch.

Sign-up for an in-person training session.

Register for a free webinar

Watch a previously recorded webinar: an overview from our Relationship and Training Manager.

Watch the Quick Start Guide: an overview of CREA WEBForms® 2019 in five easy steps.

Watch our series of short tutorial videos: quick how-to videos about navigation, dashboards, forms and transaction.

Browse these added training, guidance and support materials.

We’re now just weeks away from the New Year. Have you started thinking ahead to 2020 and your goals for your business and yourself? CREA WEBForms® 2019 is designed to make your life easier so you can spend more time growing your business, focusing on your clients and being with your family.

Between now and then, we’re asking you to put aside a little time – it could be as little as an hour – to lay the groundwork to help realize some of those goals now.

You need to switch to the new CREA WEBForms® 2019 by December 31, 2019. As of January 2, 2020, the legacy platform will no longer be available.

Remember, the transition is easy and you won’t lose your existing transaction kits. You can keep them for future reference with the click of a button. This short video will walk you through the process.

If you have more questions, our Member Support Team is here to help. You can reach them by email: [email protected] or by phone: 1-888-237-7945.