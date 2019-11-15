The following is sponsored, promotional content. This content is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of REM.

The Calgary Advantage

Geographic location, well-developed infrastructure and economic programs make Calgary a great place to buy industrial real estate. It’s all part of “The Calgary Advantage.” And it’s easy to see why companies from across the continent are moving to this bustling Alberta city of 1.4 million.

Infrastructure is just one of the reasons The Economist magazine named Calgary the most livable city in North America and fifth most livable in the world. In addition to enviable culture, education and environment, the city also boasts Canada’s highest head office concentration and highest GDP per capita. Business lives here.

From Amazon to Home Depot

According to The City of Calgary’s Real Estate and Development Services, our serviced industrial real estate has been utilized by sectors such as transport and logistics, trade, distribution and warehousing, agribusiness, construction and manufacturing.

Already, household names such as Amazon, Walmart, Cisco, Canadian Tire, Home Depot and FedEx have all set up their Western Canadian distribution centres in the Calgary region.

Calgary is Western Canada’s major inland port.

Calgary’s location, and its integrated transportation and logistics system, has earned an international reputation for its efficient distribution of goods throughout Canada, the U.S. and the rest of the world.



In addition to quick access to multiple intermodal routes, rail and the international airport, two of North America’s largest highways run through Calgary: The Canamex Highway and the TransCanada Highway.

Low business taxes

With no provincial sales tax, no payroll tax, no health care premiums, lower personal income tax rates and the lowest fuel tax among provinces, Alberta continues to be a great place to do business. Plus, Alberta now has the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada.

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund

A $100-million fund established by The City of Calgary offers opportunities for qualified private sector companies, non-profits and public institutions to help transform Calgary’s economy.

For industrial land and service – The City delivers

For real estate brokers, developers and end users seeking strategically located, construction-ready industrial sites, The City of Calgary delivers flexibility in lot sizing, along with essential support from pre-purchase to occupancy.

Real Estate & Development Services (RE&DS) develops and sells City-owned land for use as industrial parks, business parks and mixed-use developments. To date, we have developed over 5,000 acres and sold to 2,700 businesses that employ more than 50,000 people.

Different sized parks for different sized businesses

The City of Calgary has two main industrial parks with five more in development. Point Trotter Industrial Park is ideal for businesses that need smaller lot sizes, such as wholesale trade, logistics, construction, manufacturing and agri-business. Lots range from 1.6 to 5.58 acres, are fully-serviced and ready for development.

Dufferin North Industrial Park offers medium-sized, fully-serviced parcels with efficient connections to the global supply chain. CP and CN Intermodal terminals are just minutes away along with easy access to highways and the airport.

The perfect match

Together, The City will match your business to the right property, and then work side-by-side all the way to finalizing your development permit. Learn more about the Calgary Advantage at www.calgary.ca/movehere