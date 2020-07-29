The Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR) contributes money monthly through the Every Realtor Campaign. The Ontario Realtors Care Foundation acts on behalf of Ontario Realtors in funding shelter-related charities across the province.

As a result, SGBAR was granted emergency funding of $4,780 to distribute to local shelter-related charities that are currently not receiving funds from the government to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The money was donated to Hospice Huronia in Penetanguishene and Hospice Georgian Triangle/Campbell House in Collingwood.

Mike Scholte, president of SGBAR, says, “Even in a time of physical distancing and isolation, community has never been more important and we are grateful to have this opportunity to provide funding to those in need to contribute to the relief efforts of our communities.”

SGBAR represents over 600 Realtors registered with its member offices. It serves the towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, the townships of Severn, Tay, Tiny and part of Georgian Bay Township; Wasaga Beach, Clearview Township, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and portions of the Municipality of Meaford and Grey Highlands.