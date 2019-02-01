Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors recently presented cheques to various local charities representing proceeds of almost $8,000 from the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation – Every Realtor Campaign. The recipients were Home Horizon, My Friend’s House, La Maison Rosewood Shelter and Shelter Now.

“We’re very proud of the great work our foundation does,” says Matthew Lidbetter, 2018 president of the association. “It belongs to all of us and through it we can effect positive change in our communities and improve quality of life in Southern Georgian Bay.”

Lidbetter adds: “The foundation is the legacy of every Realtor in this province. That’s why our association thinks it’s important to support its great work.”

SGBAR members also donated almost $9,000 to provide turkeys for local families during the holiday season. The association partners with local grocers for the annual event. The retailers exchange the donations for turkey vouchers of greater value; the vouchers are then distributed by charitable organizations in each community.

FreshCo in Collingwood took part, as well as Foodland stores in Coldwater, Midland, Penetanguishene, Thornbury, Victoria Harbour and Wasaga Beach. Charitable organizations SGBAR partnered with are St. Vincent de Paul Society, The Salvation Army, Beaver Valley Outreach and the Coldwater and Area Food Bank.