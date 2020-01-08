Each year, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR) step up to give back to needy families during the holiday season. This year SGBAR members donated more than $10,000 to provide 522 turkeys to local families in need. The association continued its partnership with local grocers, who exchange the donations for turkey vouchers of greater value; the vouchers are then distributed by charitable donations in each community, allowing families to enjoy a festive meal.

This year the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) launched the Realtors Care Fall Into Winter Warmup drive, where donations of new socks and mitts were collected and distributed throughout local communities. SGBAR’s participation resulted in members donating over 520 socks, mitts and other accessories. The items were delivered to Golden Town Outreach in Meaford, Beaver Valley Outreach in Thornbury, The Salvation Army in Collingwood and The Guest Shelter in Midland.