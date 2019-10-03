Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has opened a new office in the Toronto community of Leslieville. It will be led by Maureen O’Neill, broker of record of Ontario and Dianne Usher, managing broker.

“Over the last decade, Leslieville has evolved from its light industrial roots to one of the most promising real estate markets in Toronto,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “It offers a strong and dynamic neighbourhood ‘brand’, unique architectural gems and a broadening mix of housing options ranging from Second Empire row homes and Victorian semis to lofts, condominiums and traditional detached homes.”

Kottick says Leslieville has become one of the city’s hottest neighbourhoods for arts, culture and real estate, attracting artists, urban professionals and young families.

“Today’s homebuyers are increasingly looking for homes that offer more than traditional sensibilities,” says O’Neill. “Character, culture, diversity and walkability are some of the key factors defining Toronto’s most coveted neighbourhoods today, positioning Leslieville as a local market in which we have confidence for continued growth.”

Usher says the new office “enables us to strengthen our service to new and existing clients in the neighbourhood and surrounding areas such The Beach, Riverdale, Riverside, Playter Estates, East York and the waterfront.”